The NRL judiciary has handed down two financial sanctions following Saturday's rugby league action, with a Cowboys forward and Titans back-rower set to cop respective fines.

Jeremiah Nanai was reprimanded for a crusher tackle on Tiger Heath Mason in the 29th minute of North Queensland's clash with Wests. It was deemed a Grade 1 charge, and given it is Nanai's second offence of the kind, the Origin forward can accept a $3,000 fine with an early plea.

If Nanai fights the penalty and is found guilty at the Match Review Panel however, he could face a two-week suspension.

Meanwhile, Gold Coast back-rower Beau Fermor has been charged for a careless high tackle on Melbourne Storm halfback Tyran Wishart.

Also a Grade 1 charge and the second similar offence for Fermor in his career, Fermor can accept a $1,800 fine with an early plea, and if fought and lost at the Match Review Panel, will have to cough up $2,500.

NRL MRC charges from the three Round 13 Saturday matches pic.twitter.com/OvIHRzTJd9 — Rugby League Central (@NRLMedia) June 1, 2025

The sanctions follow Friday's penalties, where Newcastle forward Tyson Frizell was charged with a fine for his Grade 1 careless high tackle, while teammate Leo Thompson is facing a one-month suspension for a crusher tackle on Dragons lock Hamish Stewart.