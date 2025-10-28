Pacific Championships Week 3 Team Lists

2025-11-01T05:00:00Z
PNG Football Stadium
PNG
2025-11-01T05:00:00Z
FIJ
Team list not yet available
Team list not yet available
2025-11-02T05:00:00Z
Go Media Stadium
NZL
2025-11-02T05:00:00Z
TON
|1
|C. Nicoll-Klokstad
|2
|Jamayne Isaako
|3
|Matthew Timoko
|4
|Casey McLean
|5
|Sebastian Kris
|6
|Dylan Brown
|7
|Kieran Foran
|8
|J. Fisher-Harris
|9
|Phoenix Crossland
|10
|Moses Leota
|11
|Briton Nikora
|12
|Isaiah Papali'i
|13
|Joseph Tapine
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Te Maire Martin
|15
|Naufahu Whyte
|16
|Erin Clark
|17
|Xavier Willison
|RESERVES
|18
|N. Asofa-Solomona
|19
|Scott Sorensen
|20
|Keano Kini
|21
|Zach Dockar-Clay
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
Team list not yet available