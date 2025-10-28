Pacific Championships Week 3 Team Lists
 2025-11-01T05:00:00Z 
 
 
 
PNG Football Stadium
PNG   
 2025-11-01T05:00:00Z 
   FIJ
Team list not yet available
Team list not yet available

 2025-11-02T05:00:00Z 
Go Media Stadium
NZL   
 2025-11-02T05:00:00Z 
   TON
1 C. Nicoll-KlokstadCharnze Nicoll-Klokstad
2 Jamayne IsaakoJamayne Isaako
3 Matthew TimokoMatthew Timoko
4 Casey McLeanCasey McLean
5 Sebastian KrisSebastian Kris
6 Dylan BrownDylan Brown
7 Kieran ForanKieran Foran
8 J. Fisher-HarrisJames Fisher-Harris
9 Phoenix CrosslandPhoenix Crossland
10 Moses LeotaMoses Leota
11 Briton NikoraBriton Nikora
12 Isaiah Papali'iIsaiah Papali'i
13 Joseph TapineJoseph Tapine
 INTERCHANGE
14 Te Maire MartinTe Maire Martin
15 Naufahu WhyteNaufahu Whyte
16 Erin ClarkErin Clark
17 Xavier WillisonXavier Willison
 RESERVES
18 N. Asofa-SolomonaNelson Asofa-Solomona
19 Scott SorensenScott Sorensen
20 Keano KiniKeano Kini
21 Zach Dockar-ClayZach Dockar-Clay
Team list not yet available

