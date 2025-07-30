A Gold Coast Titans outside back is reportedly being shopped around to rival teams as he is unlikely to see out the remainder of his contract and will enter the open market on November 1.\r\n\r\nFailing to live up to expecatations, the Titans have found themselves at the bottom of the ladder and fighting for the wooden spoon with the South Sydney Rabbitohs.\r\n\r\nWith coach Des Hasler set to either be sacked or retire at the end of 2025, it is understood that the club are set to undergo a rebuild to their roster as they try and climb up the ladder in the coming seasons and once again become a premiership threat.\r\n\r\nAccording to Buzz Rothfield on Triple M's NRL Daily, winger Alofiana Khan-Pereira is being shopped around to rival clubs despite being contracted until the end of the 2026 NRL season and could potentially leave before the expiration of his deal.\r\n\r\nThe rumours surrounding Khan-Pereira's future come as the winger hasn't played first-grade football since Round 16 and has spent two of the past three weeks on the interchange bench but failed to play a single minute.\r\n\r\nA two-time Prime Minister's XIII representative, the 23-year-old is a standout in attack with 53 tries from 53 matches but has multiple defensive lapses during times on the field.\r\n\r\n"Lofi Khan-Pereira is (a player to watch). He's lightning," teammate AJ Brimson told Zero Tackle\u00a0previously.\r\n\r\nHe can score from anywhere so we're hoping he can have another big year for us."