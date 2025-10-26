A former NSW Blues representative, Ryan Matterson, is set to see out the remainder of his contract with the Parramatta Eels after a move to a rival club has reportedly fallen through.\n\nFailing to find his footing under head coach Jason Ryles, Matterson spent the majority of this year playing in the NSW Cup before being granted a release to move overseas and join the Warrington Wolves.\n\nPlaying under ex-South Sydney Rabbitohs icon Sam Burgess, Matterson had an ill-fated stint at the club and struggled to make an impact which saw him record only a single victory in eight appearances.\n\nDeciding to return to the NRL in September, he was shopped around to rival teams by his management and caught the interest of the Gold Coast Titans who are undergoing a rebuild of their own.\n\nHowever, The Courier-Mail reports that a potential move to the club has fallen through due to the side not having the funds under the salary cap to sign the 31-year-old.\n\nThe failed move to the Gold Coast means that the one-time premiership will remain at the Eels until the end of next season on a salary of $700,000.