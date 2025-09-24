In most cases, footballers who make the switch from the NRL to Super League usually tend to remain in the latter.

Interestingly enough, though, that will not be the case for Ryan Matterson.

After a failed stint at the Warrington Wolves, Matterson will return to the NRL in 2026 and will likely be part of the Parramatta Eels once again.

Matterson is currently contracted to the Eels for 2026; however, he fell out of favour with rookie coach Jason Ryles this year.

His subpar form led to a NSW Cup demotion and ultimately resulted in a Super League loan for Matterson.

While many expected the 30-year-old to find a home at the Wolves under head coach Sam Burgess, his team's one win from eight matches did him very few favours.

He is now bound for the NRL once again, and while he is contracted to the Eels, Matterson's management is currently exploring options in Australia.

The former NSW Blues star will be hoping to secure a longer contract at an NRL club, but with most sides having organised their cap for 2026, he may need to wait out his final year at the Eels before potentially looking at a Perth Bears move, who would likely be eager to bring in a veteran presence in 2027.