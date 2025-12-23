One of the most talented players in his age group, youngster Kingston Finau has opened up on his rugby league journey and "dream" to one day play in the NRL with the Wests Tigers alongside his brother Zephaniah.

After moving off the bottom of the ladder last season, CEO Shane Richardson and head coach Benji Marshall have been able to turn around the club's fortunes successfully, but will still need to rely on the next generation of players if they can make it back into the NRL Finals.

Heath Mason, Heamasi Makasini, Jahream Bula and Tony Sukkar are just a few of the names that have made the transition from the lower grades to the NRL.

And while this contingent of players continues to fight for a regular spot in the first-grade team, a new breed of prospects is slowly making a name for themselves in the junior representative competitions for the club's pathways teams.

Two of these players are brothers, Kingston and Zephaniah Finau.

Following a strong season in both rugby league and union, the Finau brothers will play in the upcoming Under-17s Harold Matthews Cup season once again for the Western Suburbs Magpies.

"It's very good playing for the Tigers. It's just a great community and all the boys around you are just great players as well," Kingston told Zero Tackle.

"It's a mad feeling representing the Tigers, but a lot of pressure when you run onto the field, too, but once you put that jersey on, it means a lot to us.

"It would mean a lot to play in the NRL one day, especially for my family as well. The dedication they've put into me and my brother, I wouldn't be here today without them."

Idolising the play-style of Greg Inglis, Kingston Finau has been used in a variety of different positions during his time at the Magpies, including in the centres, at hooker and also in the halves.

Once again playing in the Harold Matthews Cup competition, the Bass Hill High School student and his brother are two players to keep a close eye on and are regarded as some of the best young prospects in the Wests Tigers pathways system.

"It's a massive goal for us to play together at the Tigers. That's kind of our dream."