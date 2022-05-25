State of Origin is now two weeks away, and team selections for the 2022 series opener are just around the corner.

Billy Slater is sure to name a fresh squad this Monday morning in hopes he can oversee yet another series victory, this time as a coach.

Here is the side I expect the former Storm ace to name with just a round of football left for players to press their case.

It's not necessarily the squad I would choose but should give the Blues a fair amount of trouble come June 8th.

1. Kalyn Ponga (Newcastle Knights)

I fully expect the Knights captain to hold onto his spot despite a late form charge from Warriors custodian Reece Walsh.

Ponga's form has been up and down in 2022 and his Origin performances to date haven't quite reached his undoubted potential but this year could be the year.

2. Corey Oates

The giant Broncos winger will edge out his competition due to a combination of experience and his incredible form. 2022 Corey Oates is frightening.

Oates has the runs on the board at Origin level previously but his form this year is screaming to be picked. I expect Slater to name one rookie winger so will overlook Murray Taulagi and the Hammer.

3. Dane Gagai

An absolute no-brainer. Dane Gagai has been one of the Maroons best for a near decade. Whether on the wing or in the centres Gagai is absolutely impossible to overlook.

He will be the first centre picked for either side.

4. Valentine Holmes

Holmes has won games on his own back for the Maroons in the past. He has been a megastar on the wing for QLD for many years now.

His ridiculous form in the centres for the high-flying Cowboys will see him named in the centres.

5. Selwyn Cobbo

Billy Slater simply cannot, and won't, overlook the young powerhouse. Especially with Kyle Feldt going down injured and Holmes starring in the centres.

Cobbo is a superstar in the making and is in supreme form despite his young age. He will be unleashed in hostile territory for Game One.

6. Cameron Munster

The second no-brainer is Storm and Maroons superstar Cameron Munster. Munster is breathing fire in 2022 and his form for QLD in the past has been all time.

Munster is the key for the Maroons in this series. He won the end of year 2020 series on his own back after a week long bender. Freak and the biggest threat to the Blues.

7. Daly Cherry-Evans

Personally I'd pick Ben Hunt here but I have the feeling Slater will stick with DCE. Cherry-Evans is a freak but his recent Origin performances haven't been great.

He has the talent to tear the Blues to shreds, especially if his forwards get on top, but you have to feel he's running out of chances.

8. Josh Papalii

The Raiders monster is in career-best form. He destroyed the Sharks and Bunnies in the past fortnight. Only injury or suspension can rob Papalii of his rightful spot.

Papalii will be tasked with dominating early and allowing his freakishly talented backline to run riot. He is absolutely up to it and then some.

9. Harry Grant

There is a line of thinking to start Ben Hunt but for mine you start the best number nine in the game and I believe Billy Slater will agree.

Grant is in unbelievable form and is now undoubtedly the best in the game. Grant is a weapon the Blues will struggle to contain.

10. Reuben Cotter

Slater will need to take some risks to get over the Blues and this could be seen at a risk. That said, Cotter is destroying all in front of him and will force Slater's hand.

He may be named on the bench but given the energy he will bring on debut, I can't see him being overlooked to run on. That first hit up will be fire.

11. Kurt Capewell

A Queensland mainstay whether in the centres or in the second row, Capewell is a must pick. He's been brilliant for Brisbane and should earn the run on spot.

Capewell is a leader despite his relatively young age. He's been excellent in Maroon in the past no matter what has been asked of him.

12. Felise Kaufusi

This will be the one most hotly debated in the comments but I can't see a way Slater overlooks Kaufusi. His form is slightly down but he's been so good for so long.

The Maroons will sprinkle in some youth but they also need experience. Kaufusi has long troubled the Blues no matter his form heading into the series.

13. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui

Big Tino has become the pack leader for the Titans. Being given the captaincy has seen him mature so quickly. He's the perfect Origin lock.

There are calls for him to be named in the front row but I'm a big believer of picking the best players in their best positions. Tino is a no-brainer at 13.

14. Ben Hunt

Ben Hunt has kept the Dragons in games this season that they had no right to be in. He's won them games they were 50/50 to win at best.

Hunt could very easily start in the 7 or 9 but provides so much from the bench. He'll be there somewhere. Watch for a late change on the night.

15. Moeaki Fotuaika

Fotuaika is a genuine game-breaker. He has been a little quiet in 2022 but is a wrecking ball and should cause plenty of troubles for the Blues after 25-or-so minutes.

He could be called upon to start with Cotter moving back to the bench but I think Slater will call upon Big Mo late in the first half. Watch out Blues middles.

16. Patrick Carrigan

A certain debut is coming for the Broncos workhorse. Carrigan has been among the competition's top forwards since his return from injury.

He'll be there for sure. Capable of playing in the middle or out wide, Carrigan is a must pick. He will work all night long.

17. Jeremiah Nanai

Another must pick is the form youngster of the competition Jeremiah Nanai. He simply cannot stop scoring tries right now.

If the Maroons need an injection of passion and aggression, they need look no further than Nanai and they won't.