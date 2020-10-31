Fullback: James Tedesco

Despite the incredible form of a certain Storm fullback, Teddy is still the man and was always going to be picked by Brad Fittler. The literal series winner in last year’s series, Tedesco is the best player in the game. Has all the experience in the world to go along with his supreme talent. Look for Tedesco to be amongst the Blues best yet again this series.

Wing: Josh Addo-Carr

The second automatic selection in a row comes in the form of the best winger on the planet. Addo Carr is lightning fast and will provide an advantage over whoever the Maroons task with defending him. He can bust a game open at any time. Gave opposition defences nightmares throughout the final series.

Centre: Jack Wighton

The Dally M medallist will continue his Origin shift in the centres after a brilliant set of performances last year out there. Could have very easily crumbled after his Game One error however stepped up and became the first choice centre this year. Can shift into the halves if required. Will likely oppose the dangerous Dane Gagai.

Centre: Clint Gutherson

Truthfully I would be picking Crichton here but you can’t deny the King. Gutho has had an incredible, career best season and won the Dally M fullback of the year spot. He won’t let anyone down in the centres. Will likely have a speed advantage opposite Brenko Lee. Probably the only selection Fittler and I will disagree on.

Wing: Daniel Tupou

The Roosters giant pipped Nick Cotric for the second wing spot opposite Addo Carr. Given his form this season, Tupou was always on track for a return to Origin. A potential Tupou/Coates wing battle is absolutely delicious. He has far more experience at this level than either of his likely opponents. Look for him to be in the game early and often.

Five-Eighth: Luke Keary

Fittler’s biggest decision revolved around who to partner with Cleary, with the Roosters ace winning out. Keary’s Origin debut is two years overdue and I expect the two-time premiership winner to hit the ground running. The perfect foil for Nathan Cleary. Won’t be worried re the presence of Walker on the bench. Big game player! Right selection.

Halfback: Nathan Cleary

The easiest choice Fittler had to make, despite ridiculous calls to drop Cleary for his first bad game in 18 weeks. NSW’s ace and the in form halfback of the competition. Should be standing here today with the Dally M medal if not for a flawed system. This is Cleary’s side now and watch for the Panthers gem to stamp his authority.

Prop: Daniel Saifiti

The Knights bookend rightfully returns to the Origin arena after his shock, yet ultimately successful selection last year. Had a monster season. Will run out knowing he has to contain the game’s best middle man in Papalii but is well and truly up to it. Will almost certainly take the first hit up if NSW receive the ball first.

Hooker: Damien Cook

The ace for the Blues. No one in the QLD camp can pose the threat of the South Sydney whippet. Can bust a game open at any time. Look for him to take an early run to ensure the Maroons are on the back foot from the start. A proven Origin player. The Maroons HAVE to keep Cook quiet to achieve success.

Prop: Junior Paulo

I love this selection. I had the Eels big man on the bench but I’m happy he’s been named to run out. The best offloading prop in the game, I can’t wait to see what Paulo brings to the Origin arena. Capable of playing big minutes, look for the debutant to put in plenty of work early. Brilliant.

Second Row: Boyd Cordner

The skipper! Any calls to not play Cordner need to be laughed at before being tied up and thrown in the bin where they belong. The best left sided second rower in the game and a massive inspiration. Is looking to lift the trophy for the third season in a row.

Second Row: Tyson Frizell

Frizell holds onto his spot despite plenty of competition but ultimately I think this is the right decision. A destructive runner who is just as lethal in defence, Frizell has done it all. He’s been among NSW best even when the chips were down. Might be his last series so expect a big one.

Lock: Jake Trbojevic

Jurbo beat out some incredible talent to claim the 13. Probably didn’t have the season many of us expected but still the most skilful lock in the game. Will tackle himself to exhaustion and is the first player pushing forward in support. His ball playing is a real not so secret weapon.

Bench: Cody Walker

Must have missed out on the run on spot by the slimmest of margins. He’ll be ready is called upon, however there’s the chance Walker may go through as an unused sub. In brilliant form, he could very well have started for the Blues. Offers so much off the bench if required. Good selection.

Bench: Payne Haas

The Broncos superstar returns after falling victim to a needed reshuffle after Origin One last year. He was (along with Fifita) the Broncs best in 2020 by an absolute mile and brings brilliant form into his rep return. Won’t play his usual 70 minutes, which is good. Can offer impact and 100% effort with every run. Scary!

Bench: Cameron Murray

An absolute must select. Murray could very well run on at 13, depending on Fittler’s thoughts late on. One of the form players of the competition and the fastest play the ball in the game. His combination with Cook is electric and could bust QLD open. Obvious choice.

Bench: Angus Crichton

Must have been very close to edging Frizell for the run on jumper but Crichton can do major damage from the bench. Look for the Roosters star to come on just prior to half time with the hope he can bust the line. A potential weapon for the Blues.