NSW Blues team advisor Craig Bellamy has backed his Melbourne Storm front-rower Stefano Utoikamanu to return to the State of Origin arena and fill the vacant spot left by Mitchell Barnett.

One victory away from claiming back-to-back State of Origin titles against Queensland, the Blues will be forced into at least one change in Game 2 after Barnett suffered an ACL rupture.

While Laurie Daley is unlikely to make any other team changes, the race to replace Barnett has come down to Melbourne Storm's Stefano Utoikamanu and South Sydney Rabbitohs' Keaon Koloamatangi.

As it stands, Utoikamanu is the favourite to enter the side after already being involved in the NSW camp for the opening match of the series, in which he was named 19th man.

Two days from the team being announced on Monday, the front-rower has earned the backing of his head coach Craig Bellamy after a solid performance on Friday night against the North Queensland Cowboys.

“He was in the camp as the 19th, 20th player, so you'd think he'll be right up there in the firing line,” Bellamy said via The Daily Telegraph.

“I think he's a real big chance and I don't think he did his chances any danger tonight.

“He was really solid and some of his runs really stood out.”