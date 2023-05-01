Queenslander Valentine Holmes has backed Cronulla Sharks playmaker Nicho Hynes to make his State of Origin debut in Game I on May 31st.

After being on the receiving end of a 'Nicho Hynes Masterclass' on Thursday night, Holmes believes Hynes is ready to make that step up to Origin level.

The reigning Dally M Medalist took apart the North Queensland defence guiding the Sharks to a comfortable 38-point victory.

During the game, he forced two drop-outs, scored a try, provided one try assist and was equally valuable in defence.

"He's got a pretty good head on his shoulders, he was at Melbourne for a few years and learnt from the best there," Holmes said to NRL.com.

"I think he's in fine form. He just gives his team a lot of confidence when he's out there when he's running the ball and taking short sides on."

The Cronulla playmaker is currently contending with Panther Jarome Luai for the starting five-eighth position. Although Hynes revealed that State of Origin isn't on his mind and is instead focused on performing for the Sharks at club level.

"I haven't even played one Origin game yet and I don't have a right to talk about it until I play," Hynes said to NRL.com.

"I just want to control what I can control and what I can control is playing good footy for the Sharks."

"It's just Sharks at the moment. If Freddy calls me and says that I'm in the team that's when I'll start worrying about that."