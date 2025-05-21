The Loose Carry NRL Podcast is back ahead of the State of Origin period, with the panel running the rule over the teams selected and all the biggest events of the weekend just gone.

This week, host Phoenix Trinidad is joined by analyst Darren Parkin, rugby league coach Lee Addison, and retro rugba leeg to chat through all the big issues in the NRL.

State of Origin selection dominated the conversation, with Lee taking exception to the Blues squad, and the panel chatting through the Maroons culture picks.

Origin continues to be a theme of the show when the panel turn their attention to how the period impacts the NRL draw, with some clubs receiving more byes than others, and plenty of games to be played without quite as many stars as usual.

The panel then discuss Adam O'Brien's future, and the Bulldogs' slow starts despite their winning rate at the top of the tree, as well as the Cowboys' call to switch up their halves combination ahead of Round 11.

Cronulla's contendership after their win over the Melbourne Storm, and the Broncos' culture after yet another loss are discussed, and then the panel switches gears to Selwyn Cobbo's future and the mailbag, with a handful of questions asked by our audience.

You can check out this week's edition of The Loose Carry NRL Podcast on the Zero Tackle YouTube Channel, as well as all of our other content, including the Knock On Podcast with Dan and Terry each week.