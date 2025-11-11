The dates for rugby league's biggest product have been set for 2026, with fans gearing up for one of the most historic years of the event to date.

The NRL has confirmed the State of Origin series will return to the MCG in 2026, marking another major crossover between rugby league and the AFL's heartland in Melbourne.

It will be the first Origin game in Victoria since 2024, when 90,000 fans packed into the iconic venue to watch the Blues demolish the Maroons 38-18.

Game One will kick off the series at Accor Stadium in Sydney on Wednesday, May 27, before heading south to the Melbourne Cricket Ground for Game Two on Wednesday, June 17.

The series will conclude with a potential decider at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane on Wednesday, July 8.

The move continues the NRL's tradition of taking Origin to neutral venues every few years, following Perth's hosting duties in 2025 and Adelaide's in 2023.

The women's State of Origin series will also break new ground, with Game Three to be held at Cbus Super Stadium on the Gold Coast for the first time.

The series begins in Newcastle on April 30, followed by Suncorp Stadium on May 14.

The NRL will also host Under-19s Origin matches at North Sydney Oval on June 18.

After losing the 2025 shield 2–1 to Billy Slater's Maroons, new Blues coach Laurie Daley will be aiming to reclaim Origin supremacy.

The Sydney opener gives NSW the upper hand before the challenge of a potential decider in Brisbane - a venue where Queensland has historically dominated.

With Melbourne back in the mix and the women's game expanding to new markets, 2026 is shaping as one of the most ambitious Origin series ever staged.