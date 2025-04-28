The Canterbury Bulldogs may have suffered their first defeat of the season last week, but that hasn't stopped back-rower Jacob Preston from being in the State of Origin conversation for this year's series.

One of the leaders of the Bulldogs since he arrived in 2023, Preston has flown under the radar this season compared to some of his other teammates but his stellar performances haven't gone unnoticed.

Awarded the Dr George Peponis Medal (Player of the Year) in his rookie season, he has quickly become a fan-favourite and mainstay of the first-grade line-up with his determination and hard work on both ends of the field.

Continuing to get better week in and week out, he is only 23 years old but has shown that he is a future representative star in the making, helping guide the Bulldogs to the top of the NRL ladder.

After multiple news outlets reported that he is one of several forwards in contention for a NSW Blues jumper, Preston told this publication that while he hopes to achieve that Origin dream one day, he is in no rush and wants to continue playing footy on the rugby league field.

"I think everyone has those ambitions but as long as I keep playing good footy for the Dogs, everything else will take care of itself," Preston told Zero Tackle.

While it would be hard to see Preston forcing his way into the starting team with Angus Crichton (2024 Wally Lewis Medal winner) and Liam Martin (four-time premiership winner) as the incumbent back-rowers, he could take up a spot on the interchange bench.

However, he will be contending with teammate Max King and the NSW Blues representative duo of Haumole Olakau'atu and Hudson Young from the Manly Sea Eagles and Canberra Raiders, respectively.

"We see the way that he preps at training and the way that he plays out here is the way that he runs the ball at training," teammate, NSW Blues centre and Bulldogs skipper Stephen Crichton said on Preston.

"He's hard to tackle and never leaves a stone unturned, too. If he keeps playing the way that he is - and he's got a real good head on him, too - that stuff will take care of itself.

"Hopefully he's in the mix."