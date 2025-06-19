ROUND 16
$3.40
$1.32
 2025-06-20T10:00:00Z 
 2025-06-20T10:00:00Z 
Campbelltown
$1.22
$4.30
 2025-06-21T05:00:00Z 
 2025-06-21T05:00:00Z 
Go Media Stadium
$1.27
$3.80
 2025-06-21T07:30:00Z 
 2025-06-21T07:30:00Z 
HBF Park
$4.00
$1.25
 2025-06-21T09:35:00Z 
 2025-06-21T09:35:00Z 
Accor Stadium
$1.50
$2.60
 2025-06-22T04:00:00Z 
 2025-06-22T04:00:00Z 
Suncorp Stadium
$1.44
$2.80
 2025-06-22T06:05:00Z 
 2025-06-22T06:05:00Z 
Allianz Stadium
$2.20
$1.67
 2025-06-22T08:15:00Z 
 2025-06-22T08:15:00Z 
CommBank Stadium
    OPINION: Blues penalties warranted, but the NRL have an Origin 2 problem

    It’s the third time in a row the team losing Game 1 have convincingly won a first half penalty count.