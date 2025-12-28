Sitiveni Moceidreke, a former winger for the South Sydney Rabbitohs has officially signed a new deal that will see him continue his rugby league playing career ahead of the upcoming 2026 season.

Last playing in the NRL in 2017, Moceidreke has agreed to return to the Campbelltown Collegians in the Wests Group Macarthur first-grade competition after initially joining them midway through last season.

A nine-time international for Fiji, the versatile utility back returns to Campbelltown, having previously played one first-grade match for the South Sydney Rabbitohs in 2017 and spent two years with the London Broncos.

The St George Illawarra Dragons junior also had a stint with rugby union club Western Sydney Two Blues, who compete in the Shute Shield competition.

As well as playing in the 2017 Rugby League World Cup and featuring for the Mount Pritchard Mounties (NSW Cup), Sunshine Coast Falcons (QLD Cup), Melbourne Storm (NRL Nines competition), and the Dragons (NSW Cup).

"The Campbelltown Collegians JRLFC + SRLFC would like to welcome back Sitiveni Moceidreke for his second season with the club," Campbelltown Collegians said in a statement.



"Siti joined the Collies midway through the season in 2025 and quickly made his impact, becoming one of our standout performers during the back end of the year.

"His experience, professionalism, and leadership will be invaluable as we continue to develop and support our young talent coming through the ranks.



"Welcome back, Siti — we're excited to have you on board for another season."

Campbelltown Collegians 2026 Squad

Carson Lealuga-Puhotau, Leon Longbottom, Ray Mu, Sitiveni Moceidreke, Tyrone Harding