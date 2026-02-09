New Zealand is understood to have secured State of Origin Game 2 in 2027, the first time the interstate battle will venture overseas since 1987.

Former player turned analyst Matty Johns has backed the decision to play at Eden Park but has advocated for a daytime kick-off to suit the New Zealand local time rather than the allocated 9:30pm time slot.

"I'm all for it (NZ hosting Origin), but I would love to see a day game over there. This game has to be a happy medium. We should not put this on at 9:30pm in New Zealand just to make it primetime here. If it's important enough to take the game to NZ, lets do it on their time," Johns said on SEN Radio.

The NRL usually appoints Game 2 to either a neutral venue, in an attempt to combat the interstate divide between the NRL and AFL.

Although this has been effective, the game has been soaring to new heights across the ditch with the Warriors attracting an average crowd of 25,382 for their home fixtures in the 2025 season.

Johns has spoken about his excitement for the decision after the growth of the Warriors and the game in general.

“I am pumped for this. The atmosphere is going to be electric, they love their rugby league there and it's another way the NRL is putting the flag in a country dominated by union. Overdue in my opinion," Johns told SEN.

As for 2026, Game 2 will belong to Melbourne and then return to Perth in 2028 a year after the introduction of the Bears.