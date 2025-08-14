A week after it was confirmed that he would put contract talks on hold, Gold Coast Titans star Jayden Campbell has found himself on the radar of another club as he prepares to enter the open market at the start of November.

The son of legendary Indigenous rugby league player Preston Campbell, Jayden has made the halfback jersey his own this season, having played a variety of roles over the past few years, such as fullback and as a utility coming off the interchange bench.

However, his time at the Titans may potentially come to a close sooner than expected, as several rival teams and the NRL's two newest expansion teams look to poach him away from the sunny Gold Coast.

Revealing last week that he has hit pause on talks over an extension with the Titans, Campbell has become the latest player linked to the Perth Bears, who are trying to build their inaugural roster ahead of their entry into the NRL for the 2027 NRL season, via Brent Read on Triple M's NRL Daily.

It is understood the Bears have been linked to Brisbane Broncos centre Gehamat Shibasaki, Cronulla Sharks captain Cameron McInnes and Melbourne Storm duo Cameron Munster and Harry Grant in recent weeks.

“I've thought about that [future] but at the same time I just want to play good football here,” Campbell said last week.

“I've really enjoyed the last month of football. [My future] hasn't really crossed my mind too much.

“I'd love to stay here at the coast. I just want to keep putting in a good performance while I'm here and whatever happens, happens."

Previously linked with a move to the Canberra Raiders, Campbell is one of many players off-contract at the end of the 2026 season, including Alofiana Khan-Pereira, Beau Fermor, Brian Kelly, Carter Gordon, Jaimin Jolliffe, Phillip Sami and Sam Verrills.

Unfortunately, a few of these players are unlikely to be retained due to the club already having AJ Brimson, David Fifita, Keano Kini, Moeaki Fotuaika and Tino Fa'asuamaleaui taking up nearly $5 million in their salary cap.

“I've grown up around the club from dad playing here and Gold Coast have given me an opportunity to look after my family and I feel I have to give back to them," Campbell added.

“It's a bit tough at the moment but I want to be able to say that I was here through the tough times and then when we start seeing success, I'd love to be part of that.”