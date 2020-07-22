The Canterbury Bulldogs have confirmed the signing of Raiders young gun Nick Cotric from 2021.

The winger has penned a three-year deal with the club until the end of 2023 worth an estimated $1.8 million.

It marks the Bulldogs’ second big signing after landing English star Luke Thompson from St Helens.

Bulldogs chief executive Andrew Hill was thrilled to bring a player of Cotric’s calibre to the club.

“Signing a player of Nick’s ability and class is a massive boost for our club moving forward and another step in strengthening our squad to lead us into the future,” Hill told the club website.

“With Luke Thompson having joined us and Nick now bringing some great strike power to our backline I am confident that we are constructing the quality of squad that can produce the results we are looking for in the coming seasons.”

Cotric has scored 37 tries from 79 games after making his NRL debut in 2017.