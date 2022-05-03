First reported over the weekend, the NRL have confirmed Ashley Taylor has been medically retired from the competition.

Taylor has managed just a single game at his new club, the New Zealand Warriors, this season. It was a game which saw Taylor re-injure his hip that he had repaired at the end of 2020, and has been troublesome throughout his career.

Taylor called a press conference on Tuesday afternoon to make the announcement official.

"I'm calling time on my NRL career through medical advice," Taylor said.

Taylor went on to thank his family and friends, as well as all three clubs he has been apart of.

"To the three clubs I have been apart of, the Broncos, Titans and Warriors, thankyou for giving me the opportunity to represent the clubs across the board, and I've enjoyed every moment of my career," Taylor said.

The half revealed his mounting injury toll, capped off with the hip injury, was too much to overcome.

"Three shoulder reconstructions, two compound fractured fingers, hand, arm, wrist, ankle, abductor and the more recent hip surgery," Taylor said.

"I think my body has been through a bit.

"I knew my time in the game was coming to a standstill after I played my most recent match and going to the park next day, but couldn't stand up to play with my children, in pain and I was gradually declining.

"It was coming to a stage where I could see opportunities in training and games, but my body physically, especially my hips, couldn't tell me what my mind was telling me to do.

"That's what has been most frustrating more recently.

"After having some hard conversations with my family, it was time to speak up to the club about my hips and get more helps. After seeing three different specialists, it was in my best interests and quality of life after footy to medically retire and move on with the rest of my life."

Taylor, who was originally a Brisbane Broncos junior, joined the Gold Coast Titans in 2016 having only managed one game in Wayne Bennett's system.

Rated as one of the best youngsters in the competition, Taylor played 114 games for the Titans between 2016 and 2021, being signed on a mega deal ahead of the 2018 season for the next four years.

Unfortunately, the former young star never reached his potential at NRL level, struggling to live up to the dollar value on his contract.

He was eventually left out of the Titans' future plans at the end of 2021, when his contract expired, with Taylor then taking up a train and trial deal with the New Zealand Warriors.

An impressive pre-season saw the now 27-year-old Toowoomba-born half take up a one-year deal with the Warriors, while coach Nathan Brown gave him glowing endorsements.

Taylor would make his club debut in Round 2 during a 20 points to 18 defeat against the Titans, however, it would prove to be his last NRL game.

Taylor retires with a total of 116 NRL games and 18 tries, as well as 130 goals. He represented the Indigenous All Stars in 2017.