Penrith Panthers' utility Tyrone Peachey is reportedly chasing a move to the English Super League to finish his career.

The 31-year-old moved back to the Panthers ahead of the 2021 season following a failed stint at the Wests Tigers where he managed just 13 games throughout the 2022 season.

That followed his time at the Gold Coast Titans, where he played as part of an underperforming football team with 63 games to his credit across three seasons.

Peachey originally played his best football for the Panthers between 2014 and 2018, where he played 109 games in multiple roles with his unique ability to play right across the park. So highly rated was Peachey that the now 31-year-old at one point played three State of Origin games for the New South Wales Blues in the final year of his first stint at the foot of the mountains.

That form hasn't followed him back to Penrith though, although he has managed three first-grade games this year - off the bench in Round 5 against the Canberra Raiders, and then with two appearances at centre in the last two weeks against the Wests Tigers and New Zealand Warriors.

Peachey has again been named in the centres by Ivan Cleary for this week's clash against the Sydney Roosters, with Izack Tago currently out injured.

According to Wide World of Sports, Peachey is now chasing a deal in the English Super League to close out his career.

On the surface, with the Panthers in a salary cap crunch and looking to keep plenty of their own young talent, while also promoting them to first-grade, it would appear unlikely that Peachey would be offered a new deal by the club to extend his time at the foot of the mountains beyond this season.

Peachey is an ideal candidate to head to the English Super League as well, with the competition becoming a home for multiple players at the back-end of their careers chasing a final payday, with the likes of Mitchell Pearce and Siosiua Taukeiaho exiting the NRL in recent times.

It's understood multiple clubs could show interest in Peachey, who would bring great utility value to any clubs he arrives at, as well as an abundance of experience, given he is now on approach to 200 NRL games - a mark he will pass with only five more games this season before any possible move to England.