After playing nine matches throughout the past two seasons, Gold Coast Titans winger Tony Francis has reportedly landed a new contract that will take him off the open market.

One of several players in the NRL who are still without a contract for the 2026 NRL season, News Corp reports that Francis has agreed to a two-year extension, which will keep him on the sunny Gold Coast until the end of 2027.

The reported extension means that the club only have four players that are still without a deal for next season - Jacob Alick-Wiencke, Ryan Foran, Harley Smith-Shields and Ben Liyou.

The older brother of Brisbane Broncos prospect Tupou Francis, Tony has appeared in seven matches this season after missing several months in 2024 due to an AC-joint shoulder injury.

Playing a further six matches in the QLD Cup over the past eight months, he made 12 tackle busts and one line-break, provided one try assist and ran 118 metres per match during all of his first-grade showings.

Moving to Queensland in 2019 to attend Marsden State High School, Francis previously spent time in the Manly Sea Eagles pathways system, where he won an Under-17s Harold Matthews Cup Grand Final playing in the halves and also spent two years at the Brisbane Broncos.