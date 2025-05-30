Cory Paix has been one of the hardest workers in the 2025 Brisbane Broncos outfit, reflecting the grit and determination his new coach, Michael Maguire, greatly values.

While Paix hasn't reached the heights some had hoped when he was handed the starting hooker role to start the Broncos' season, the 25-year-old is holding out hope for a contract extension, despite growing concerns that it may not come.

"I would love to be a Bronco for life," Paix told AAP.

"But sometimes in life, you don't always get what you want."

His comments, while somewhat clouded in doubt, show a strong loyalty to the QLD-based club, a quality that cannot be bought in the NRL.

Paix's determination to earn his spot in the club's top 30 for 2026 will be on full display for the rest of the season, with the off-contract hooker admitting he must do more than talk if he wants to retain his jersey.

"I need to go out and play some good footy first before I get a contract. That's at the forefront this weekend," he admitted ahead of his clash against the Manly Sea Eagles on Saturday night.

When asked about what the Broncos mean to him personally, he answered "the world," sharing some insight into his come-up and how Brisbane played a role in his development.

"I came here straight out of school, and even during school, I was part of the junior academy," he revealed.

"I have got my family close by, and obviously the Broncos have spent a lot of time on me developing me into the person and player I am. Brissie is home to me."

When Paix starts at hooker, the Broncos are 4-1, a statistic that is sure to boost the young dummy-half's confidence ahead of his return this weekend.

Paix is the only hooker in the Brisbane Broncos top 30 not to have a contract locked down for 2026. The young gun will be hoping to erase that fact in the coming weeks, before he begins contemplating a role at another club.

There are a few clubs in the competition who could use some hooker depth in 2026, including the North Queensland Cowboys, Newcastle Knights, Cronulla Sharks, and Manly Sea Eagles.