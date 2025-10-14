The Canterbury Bulldogs were praised for their defensive structures in 2025, but everyone knew their attack needed some work.\nIt seems the Bulldogs are just as aware of their shortcomings and have made a major move to address them.\nFormer Newcastle Knights head coach Adam O'Brien is poised to join the Bulldogs coaching staff as the head of attack, according to the Daily Telegraph, linking up with Cameron Ciraldo ahead of the 2026 season.\n\n\n[caption id="attachment_100655" align="alignnone" width="1024"] NEWCASTLE, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 06: Adam O'Brien coach of the Newcastle Knights during a Newcastle Knights NRL training session at Newcastle on February 06, 2020 in Newcastle, Australia. (Photo by Tony Feder\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\nO'Brien, who had also held discussions with the Manly Sea Eagles, opted to join the Bulldogs as they look to build on a strong 2025 campaign that saw them finish in the top four before exiting the finals after defeats to the Melbourne Storm and Penrith Panthers.\nSince parting ways with the Knights at the end of the season, O'Brien had been seeking a fresh opportunity after leading the Knights to the wooden spoon.\nThe long-tenured coach brings significant experience, having previously served as an assistant coach at the Storm and the Sydney Roosters before taking the Knights' top job in 2020.\nThis will likely now move current attacking coach Jason Taylor into a different role at the club, however, that has not been confirmed as of yet.