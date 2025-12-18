The NSWRL have confirmed its major competition draws for 2026, with competitions expanding thanks to the arrival of the Melbourne Storm.

For the first time, the Storm will field their own teams in nearly every major competition offered by the NSWRL - the NSW Cup, Jersey Flegg, SG Ball, Harold Matthews Cup, Lisa Fiaola Cup and Tarsha Gale Cup.

They registered teams in the Jersey Flegg, SG Ball and Harold Matthews competitions last year.

The only competition they will not compete in is the women's premiership, but their pathways to the top could allow a team to be added in the coming years.

The Storm's call leaves the North Sydney Bears without a direct feeder this year, but they will be linked at the hip with the Perth Bears moving forward, while the NSW Cup climbs to 14 teams.

The SG Ball Cup also expands to 17 teams, with the Central Coast Roosters added to the competition.

North Sydney Oval will again host the NSWRL's festival of footy Magic Round, with six games to be played at the venue on Saturday, May 16 and Sunday, May 17, while a regional round will again head to Tamworth between Friday, June 26 and Sunday, June 28.

The state women's premiership will kick off on June 13, featuring 12 teams, while the NSW Cup and Jersey Flegg competitions start on March 7.

Junior representative programs in the metropolitan area start on February 7.

For full draws, you can head to the NSWRL's website.