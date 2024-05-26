New South Wales Blues coach Michael Maguire is reportedly weighing up dropping James Tedesco as captain for the 2024 State of Origin series opener.

Tedesco has captained the Blues, as well as his club and country, for several years now.

But there is no guarantee he will continue to have the c next to his name when he runs out at Homebush for Game 1 this year, with Western Weekender journalist Peter Lang revealing there has been consideration for Penrith Panthers lock Isaah Yeo to be named the skipper.

I’m hearing that the Panthers very own Isaah Yeo is a big chance of being appointed NSW Blues captain when the team is announced this afternoon. #pantherpride — Peter Lang (@PeterVLang) May 26, 2024

The Sydney Morning Herald, meanwhile, are reporting Jake Trbojevic will be named as captain.

Tedesco's form has been mixed over the last 18 months, with some calls for him to be dropped from the team altogether.

That may well yet happen with Yeo's teammate Penrith Panthers' fullback Dylan Edwards has been one of the most consistent number ones in the game for the last four years, and there is a chance Maguire could take a punt and name him to make his Origin debut.

It's an Origin debut which would come after his Australian debut given Edwards played for the Kangaroos on the wing last year in the end-of-year Pacific Test cup.

Removing Tedesco - who is now 31 years of age - from the captaincy could be a sign the Blues are readying for change.

The Sydney Roosters' fullback is approaching 250 NRL games and has now represented his state 22 times since debuting in 2016, while he had never played a bad game in Sky Blue, his form during the 2023 series was a letdown for the men from south of the Tweed.

Maguire is expected to name his team for Game 1 on Sunday evening, with the contest to be held on Wednesday, June 5.