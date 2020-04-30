NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has warned that the recent breaches of social distancing restrictions could impact the NRL’s ability to restart the 2020 season.

After Latrell Mitchell, Josh Addo-Carr, Nathan Cleary and Throne Robert-Davis all breached social distancing restrictions, Ms Berejiklian said the government will take into account the players’ ability to adhere to the rules when considering a plan to restart the NRL 2020 season.

“We always base any decision on health advice and on the ability of an organisation to stick to that advice,” Ms Berejiklian said today.

“The season hasn’t even started. Ordinarily, people might turn a blind eye here and there. But not when it’s life and death. We are in a pandemic, it’s life and death.

“The organisation doesn’t do itself any service by having players acting that way.”

Ms Berejiklian questioned whether the NRL could restart next month.

At Friday’s national cabinet meeting, state and territory leaders will consider a national approach to how competitive sport can resume.

NSW deputy Premier John Barilaro has put the NRL on notice if any player breaches COVID-19 guidelines.

“This is the warning shot,” Mr Barilaro told Sky News’ First Edition.

Barilaro has been a crucial figure in Rugby League’s push to restart on May 28. He warns that the disgraced quartet could “jeopardise” all his hard work.

“I’m arguing [to government] that the NRL is putting measures in place to deal with all the restrictions around COVID-19, then before we even get going a couple of players breach those rules,” he said.

“People are working tirelessly to get rugby league going again and these players jeopardise that.

“We have convinced a lot of people to get this season underway again, but not everyone.

“When the game gets going again, no player can breach the rules.

“Once the NRL competition is up and running, players must understand their actions could have broader ramifications for the entire game.

“We understand no players has ever been bigger than rugby league. Which is why it’s important in this situation we deal with the individual and don’t punish the game. Or not yet.

“But if this happens again when the season is back underway, if there are more and more breaches, the NRL will be held accountable by both the public and NSW Government.”

Barilaro has thrown his support behind NRL’s decision to fine, not suspend, the four players who breached restrictions.

Latrell Mitchell and Josh Addo-Carr were handed down a 60 per cent suspended fine of $50,000 each for camping in Taree with a group of mates. Newcastle’s Tyrone Robert-Davis received a 60 per cent suspended fine of $10,000 for attending the same trip.

Penrith’s Nathan Cleary was given a 60 per cent suspended fine of $10,000 after videos emerged of him socialising with at least five women at his home on ANZAC Day.

All four players also received a suspended one match ban until the end of the season.

NSW Police are also investigating Cleary over possible breaches to social distancing restrictions. It has emerged the group of girls are friends of his sister and remained at the house for only a short while.

NRL chairman Peter V’landys has given players their final warning, promising much harsher penalties should any players breach the league’s new biosecurity measures or social distancing restrictions.

The draft biosecurity measures were sent to clubs on Sunday afternoon and will begin when players resume training next Monday. It details player’s living arrangements needing approval, a ban on taxis and ride sharing, a daily questionnaire for the household and mandatory temperature checks.

“The next one will be harsher. We’ve given them the benefit of the doubt in this instance. Out of every negative is a positive and the positive here is that every player is on notice,’ Mr V’landys told The Daily Telegraph.

“Their actions are extremely important during this pandemic crisis. If they transgress again not only will they have to pay the rest of the fine, they will be suspended and face further punishment.

“[The players weren’t suspended] because it was believed that the clubs have done nothing wrong here. Once they go into the clubs control [from Monday] there is that suspnesion over their heads.”

Interim NRL chief executive Andrew Abdo believes further sanctions could be applied for the alleged fireman offences. He confirmed that the original punishments handed down were only for the breaches of social distancing restricitons.

“We’re not making any judgment on any criminal activity. This is based on players acting against a public health order and the fact that this has brought the game into disrepute,” Mr Abdo told The Daily Telegraph.

“We will wait before any criminal matter that’s investigated by the police and we’ll make our judgment then.

“We’ll review the findings of the police and once we have that we’ll be in a better situation to determine whether or not any further punishment is required.”