New South Wales fans have been blocked from making the pilgrimage north for Origin II after the Queensland government closed the border between the neighboring states early on Thursday morning.

Due to this, any Blues fan that currently hold a ticket for the series’ second game will be asked to return it for a full refund, per reports from The Sydney Morning Herald.

According to said report, there are now upwards of 1,000 tickets that have returned for sale to the state v state, mate v mate clash.

SEE ALSO: Complacency: a luxury the Blues can’t afford

With the Tweed Heads barrier shutting at 1 am this morning, the crowd at Suncorp Stadium on Sunday is set to be extremely maroon.

Although Covid-19 is currently bringing greater Sydney to a standstill, the NRL and the NSW state government are still hopeful that crowds will be able to attend the decider at Stadium Australia on Wednesday July 14.

However, if the contest is to go ahead, it will likely be in-front of a capped crowd following NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian’s announcement on Wednesday that crowds in excess of 50% capacity were no longer on the cards.

As the stadium in Sydney’s west is capable of housing 80,000 fans, it appears likely that no more than 40,000 tickets are likely to be made available for sale.

SEE ALSO: Israel Folau given all clear to make Australian return

In spite of the fact that Sunday’s game two is still set to go ahead, The Sydney Morning Herald stated on Thursday that the NRL are still yet to apply for exemptions for players and officials to make the flight north on Friday.

The Blues are currently based at Kingscliff on New South Wales‘ north coast, but had previously jetted into Gold Coast airport earlier in the week.

Origin II is set to kick-off at 7:50pm this Sunday in Brisbane.