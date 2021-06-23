It’s fair to say Blues fans woke the morning after Origin I with cheeky grin and a sore head. However, Blues head coach Brad Fittler assured NSW fans that the job is far from over.

While Blues supporters enjoyed a 50-6 win over Queensland, Fittler moved on and is keen to end his Suncorp curse. Since taking over the role of head coach in 2018 Freddy is yet to win a game at Suncorp.

“I’m quite aware winning a game by 50 here in the first game doesn’t mean anything, Fittler said following the series opener.

“We’ve had a convincing win every year. We’re well aware that nothing’s been achieved as yet.”

Blues coach Brad Fittler is calling last night's #Origin match "a coach's dream".#WATCH the key moments that saw New South Wales pull it off. #9News pic.twitter.com/jiLztjanWz — 9News Queensland (@9NewsQueensland) June 10, 2021

Fittler also gave a lot of credit to his star stacked back line. The centre pairing of Tom ‘Turbo’ Trbojevic and Latrell Mitchell had stand out performances and will be the back bone of the squad if they’re to take the shield home.

“They (the back five) were awesome,” he said.

“Obviously we broke down their middle a lot because their middle had to contain Teddy, all our forwards plus Tommy and Latrell. They were all coming through. They did a really good job. Brian To’o, first game, seriously. He was outstanding.”

However, it’s not just Fittler who understands Queensland‘s ability to bounce back. NSW skipper James Tedesco was quick to comment on the Maroons‘ comeback for game 2.

“They’re going to be hurting, it will be a different team game two,” Tedesco said.

“Last year we lost game one and came out firing game two so I’m sure it will be similar. It’s going to be at Suncorp as well which is always a tough task.

“It’s going to be a challenge, I know it was a convincing win but as Freddie said we have to win two more.”

While NSW have such depth in their squad, the Queensland spirit is something that shouldn’t be overlooked.

At their spiritual home with lessons to learn from, the Maroons will be firing from all cylinders and the last thing NSW can do is allow arrogance and complacency get the better of them.

Favouritism in the Blues has sky-rocketed since the Townsville dominance, with NSW able to welcome the return of forward Angus Crichton, while the Maroons continue to battle injury setbacks to their squad.