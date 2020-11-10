The NSW Rugby League has today announced that the second-tier NSW Cup will take place alongside the NRL season next year.

NSWRL Head of Football Robert Lowrie said the competition will start on the same weekend as the NRL did.

“We are really thrilled to be able to announce that our premier competition will go ahead after the COVID-19 pandemic forced us to cancel it this year.

“The competition provides an important pathway to the NRL. Many open age competitions operated in New South Wales during season 2020. Much was learnt about COVID-19 protocols and confidence was gained about the capacity to safely conduct competitions in a COVID-safe way.

“We are therefore very confident of our ability to deliver all of our competitions safely and efficiently during the 2021 season. Additionally, we are working with an NRL representative from the Apollo Committee to construct bio-security protocols to mitigate risk and to enable player movement between the NRL and NSW Cup.”

There is still yet to be a naming partner announced, and will be revealed at the 3 March season launch.