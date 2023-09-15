In what is already an enormous day for the New Zealand Warriors, the club will look to register a reserve grade grand final when they clash with the North Sydney Bears in the NSW Cup preliminary final.

This is Zero Tackle's full guide to the game, including how to live stream it online so that you don't miss a moment of the action.

The game is set to be played at 2pm (AEST) on Saturday, September 16, with Sydney's Leichhardt Oval hosting the clash.

While the Warriors will turn their attention to the game later in the afternoon against the Newcastle Knights at NRL level, club young guns Taine Tuaupiki, Ali Leiataua, Ronald Volkman and Jacob Laban will lead the NSW Cup outfit into a game against the Bears, who are in their final season of an affiliation with the Sydney Roosters.

Road to the preliminary final

Under the top five finals series, the Warriors lost their first week finals encounter with the South Sydney Rabbitohs after finishing the regular season in third spot. They bounced back to beat the Canberra Raiders last weekend however to book their spot against the loser of the major semi-final, who were the Bears.

The Rabbitohs, meanwhile, booked their place in the grand final by winning that game.

It means the winner of the Bears and Warriors will face the Rabbitohs in next Sunday afternoon's grand final at Parramatta, with the winner of that game to then play in the State Challenge the following weekend against the winners of the QLD Cup on NRL grand final day.

How to watch the NSW Cup preliminary final

Unfortunately, there is no TV coverage of the game.

Instead, the only way to tune in to the game will be through NSWRLTV, who will live stream the game on their facebook page.

The live stream of the game there will commence at the end of the Jersey Flegg preliminary final, which will be played at midday between the Sydney Roosters and Parramatta Eels. That game will also be live streamed.

Teams

North Sydney Bears

1. Josh Bergamin 2. Allan Fitzgibbon 3. Jerry Key 4. Toa Mata'afa 5. Alfred Smalley 6. Jesse Marschke 7. Ben Stevanovic 8. Regan Hughes 9. Jake Turpin 10. Kurt De Luis 11. Elie El-Zakhem 12. Reuben Porter 13. Zach Dockar-Clay

Interchange: 14. Ben Marschke 15. Ben Thomas 16. Ben Talty 17. Ben Seufale

New Zealand Warriors

1. Taine Tuaupiki 2. Setu Tu 3. Ali Leiataua 4. Moala Graham-Taufa 5. Edward Kosi 6. Ben Farr 7. Ronald Volkman 8. Zyon Maiu'u 9. Paul Roache 10. Isaiah Vagana 11. Kalani Going 12. Jacob Laban 13. Tom Ale

Interchange: 14. Michael Sio 15. Tanner Stowers-Smith 16. Maia Sands 17. Eddie Ieremia