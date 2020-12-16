Parramatta prop Daniel Alvaro has signed a two-year deal with St George Illawarra that will see him represent the Red V until the end of the 2022 season, as first reported by Fox Sports’ George Clarke.

Alvaro played eight games in 2020, two with the Eels and another six while on loan with the Warriors.

The Italian international will join the Dragons for the 2021 season, cutting his contract with the Eels short in favour of a move to Wollongong.

Dragons general manager of football Ben Haran expressed his excitement in the arrival of Alvaro.

“Daniel has shown his competitiveness and capabilities as a first grade player over the past six years and we’re excited to see how he complements our squad,” he said.

“Head coach Anthony Griffin oversaw Daniel’s development in the Under-20s during their time at the Brisbane Broncos together.

“Their long-standing relationship can only be a positive and will certainly help Daniel settle into his new surroundings over the remainder of our pre-season.”