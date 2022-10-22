Manly are reportedly ready to swoop on Broncos forward Tom Flegler as November nears, with a $4 million offer floated for the Origin prop.

Coming off a career-best campaign that saw the 23-year-old help lift the Broncos out of the NRL's bottom third and narrowly fall short of the top eight, Flegler is set to gain a spike in external interest given his ability to speak with rival clubs from next month.

Currently contracted until the end of 2023, Flegler will be able to assess his options for the years ahead, and won't be short of offers.

According to News Corp, as many as five clubs are hoping to pry Flegler out of Red Hill, which could be the case should Manly table a rumoured $4 million contract to the one-time Maroons representative.

The Sea Eagles are seen as the leading candidate to tempt Flegler from the Broncos, while the Warriors and Storm have also been named as keen suitors.

Their strong financial push for Flegler comes amid the Broncos' attempts to balance their books as they prepare to enter a high-priced year for star front-rower Payne Haas, who is set to earn over $800,000 in 2023.

Brisbane are also set to welcome Reece Walsh from the Warriors this off-season.

Flegler made his NRL debut with the Broncos in 2019 and has played 74 games for the Queensland club, including 18 appearances this year.

The Townsville-born forward's first two years with the Broncos came under former senior coach Anthony Seibold, who is anticipated to secure the vacant coaching position at Brookvale following Des Hasler's departure.

Flegler joins the likes of Herbie Farnworth, Kobe Hetherington, Corey Jensen, Tesi Niu, Corey Oates, Cory Paix, Keenan Palasia, Jordan Pereira and Ethan Quai-Ward in being unsigned past 2023.