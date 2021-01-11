After knocking back several deals to move both interstate or abroad, New Zealand veteran and axed Tigers half Benji Marshall might just receive his desired NRL lifeline stay in Sydney, with the Roosters emerging as the latest suitors for the 35-year-old.

According to WWOS, the Chooks could land the Kiwi international for $150,000 on a one-year deal, with the report suggesting the Roosters aren’t as confident on their halfback stocks as first thought.

Trent Robinson was happy to see the back of Kyle Flanagan following the 2020 season, heading in favour of young duo Lachie Lam and Sam Walker.

There are also understood to be fears surrounding the health of Luke Keary, who faced ongoing battles with concussion over the past 24 months.

Marshall has been previously linked to Cronulla, Canterbury, North Queensland and English Super League side Hull FC.

If he is handed a contract for the next 12 months, it is likely that the veteran playmaker will move into a media role shortly after calling time on his career.