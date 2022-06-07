One of the biggest events in Australian sports has arrived, with the NSW Blues and QLD Maroons set to play the opening game of the 2022 State of Origin series at Homebush on Wednesday, June 8. Here is everything you’ll need to know about watching the game on TV, or live streaming it online.

The game will kick-off at 8:10pm (AEST), although it traditionally will be a few minutes after the scheduled time before the opening whistle is blown.

The Blues come into this year’s series on the back of a thumping win in 2021, having hammered the Maroons in the opening two games by a combined record scoreline.

The Maroons were able to hit back in the third and final game, but come into the 2022 series with a far stronger squad, and a far better chance of being able to overthrow Brad Fittler’s side, under the coaching of a former Origin star themselves in Billy Slater, who is in charge for the first time.

New South Wales, on the other hand, will be without Tom Trbojevic and Latrell Mitchell, who are both out injured for the opening game of the series. Trbojevic will miss the entire series, while Mitchell is racing the clock to be fit for Game 2 as he recovers from a hamstring injury.

How to watch State of Origin Game 1 on TV in Australia

Unlike the rest of the NRL season, there is only one way to watch the Origin series, with Channel 9 holding exclusive rights to all three games in the inter-state representative series.

Their broadcast will start over an hour before the game commences at 7pm (AEST).

It is scheduled to run until 11:10pm (AEST) - or approximately just over an hour after the conclusion of the game at Homebush.

Channel 9 can be found on Channel 90 in high definition and 91 in standard definition, or on Channel 100 if watching through a Foxtel services.

Unlike other NRL games, all major centres in Australia will receive the Origin contest on Channel 9, rather than having to switch to a secondary channel. Some regional centres may need to broadcast on Channel 9 affiliate stations.

How to live stream State of Origin Game 1 online in Australia

Like the TV broadcast, Channel 9 own the exclusive rights to Origin in digital format as well, meaning the only way to live stream the match will be through their digital platform, 9Now.

This is free to use, although you will need to sign up with a valid email address to gain access to the platform.

9Now can be viewed on mobile, tablet and desktop devices.

Don’t forget that you can stay tuned to Zero Tackle throughout the contest, and directly afterwards for news, analysis and opinion from the game.