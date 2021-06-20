Brad Fittler has named his 20-man squad for next Sunday’s Origin II clash, per NRL.com.

Dale Finucane and Angus Crichton come into the squad, with the injured Jake Trbojevic making way.

Crichton returns after serving his suspension and will likely find a place on the bench, with Payne Haas tipped to land a starting spot.

After a dominant series opener, Fittler’s star-studded back five remain unchanged, while Api Koroisau and Campbell Graham hold their places at the tail-end of the squad.

NSW released their squad in alphabetical order.

NSW SQUAD FOR ORIGIN II

James Tedesco

Brian To’o

Latrell Mitchell

Tom Trbojevic

Josh Addo-Carr

Jarome Luai

Nathan Cleary

Daniel Saifiti

Damien Cook

Payne Haas

Cameron Murray

Tariq Sims

Isaah Yeo

Jack Wighton

Junior Paulo

Angus Crichton

Liam Martin

Dale Finucane

Apisai Koroisau

Campbell Graham