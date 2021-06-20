Brad Fittler has named his 20-man squad for next Sunday’s Origin II clash, per NRL.com.
Dale Finucane and Angus Crichton come into the squad, with the injured Jake Trbojevic making way.
Crichton returns after serving his suspension and will likely find a place on the bench, with Payne Haas tipped to land a starting spot.
After a dominant series opener, Fittler’s star-studded back five remain unchanged, while Api Koroisau and Campbell Graham hold their places at the tail-end of the squad.
NSW released their squad in alphabetical order.
NSW SQUAD FOR ORIGIN II
James Tedesco
Brian To’o
Latrell Mitchell
Tom Trbojevic
Josh Addo-Carr
Jarome Luai
Nathan Cleary
Daniel Saifiti
Damien Cook
Payne Haas
Cameron Murray
Tariq Sims
Isaah Yeo
Jack Wighton
Junior Paulo
Angus Crichton
Liam Martin
Dale Finucane
Apisai Koroisau
Campbell Graham