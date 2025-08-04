One of the most recognisable female sports athletes in Australia, NRLW star Jessica Sergis, has become the latest name to find themselves on the radar of a breakaway rugby union competition that is set to shake up the sporting world.

Over the past few months, the R360 rebel competition has found itself entangled with some of the best rugby league players and at the centre of headlines in the Australian sporting world.

Kalyn Ponga (Knights), Ryan Papenhuyzen (Storm), Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (Warriors), Zac Lomax (Eels), Herbie Farnworth (Dolphins) and Nelson Asofa-Solomona (Storm) are just a few names that have been linked to the rebel competition.

Now, Jessica Sergis has become the first NRLW player to be linked with the rebel R360 as the franchise plans to launch a women's competition to run alongside the men's competition, per The Daily Telegraph.

A member of the Sydney Roosters NRLW side, Sergis is regarded as one of the best female rugby league players, having represented Australia and New South Wales and is only still 27 years of age.

Yet to be formed, R360 is a concept that is targeting the world's best players on lucrative contracts to compete in a breakaway competition.

It is understood they want to launch in September next year and will include 300 players, 12 franchises and will take place in 16 glamorous venues across Europe.

"It's a huge threat, absolutely," Rabbitohs head coach Wayne Bennett told News Corp.

"The NRL is the toughest competition in the world with the best athletes. We are absolutely under threat. We cannot ignore it.

"I don't know how we combat it, but I will say this - the game needs to come together sooner rather than later in terms of the CEOs and the game itself.

"Let's talk about what the hell is going on out there. Have the conversation we need to have with each other and discuss how do we stop it, what do we do?

"They will be looking at the star players like Cleary, Latrell (Mitchell) or Reece Walsh, they are the ones that the fans pay their money to watch.

"If we lost just 10 or 12 players like them, it will leave a massive hole in our competition.

"Look at the golf. Who would have thought LIV would be a threat, but it is. The amount of money they have paid, we will never be able to match them if they (R360) are serious about the amount of money they have to spend.

"Where does this end for the NRL? The game has to address this and come up with a plan. We'd be foolish to suck our thumbs and hope to God it goes away."