All 10 NRLW teams have confirmed their squads for Round 7 of the competition, which is now more than half completed.

The nine-round season will see the race for finals heating up in the coming weeks, with four teams currently just four points out of the top four and one team - the Brisbane Broncos - two points out of the top four.

Canberra Raiders vs Newcastle Knights

Canberra Raiders

1. Apii Nicholls 2. Madison Bartlett 3. Cheyelle Robins-Reti 4. Mackenzie Wiki 5. Shakiah Tungai 6. Zahara Temara 7. Ash Quinlan 8. Grace Kemp 9. Chante Temara 10. Sophie Holyman 11. Elise Smith 12. Hollie Dodd 13. Simaima Taufa

Interchange: 14. Ua Ravu 15. Ahlivia Ingram 16. Kerehitina Matua 17. Tara Reinke

Reserves: 18. Petesa Lio 19. Ella Ryan 20. Monalisa Soliola 21. Jessica Gentle 22. Tommaya Kelly-Sines

Newcastle Knights

1. Tamika Upton 2. Sheridan Gallagher 3. Shanice Parker 4. Abigail Roache 5. Jasmine Strange 6. Georgia Roche 7. Jesse Southwell 8. Tayla Predebon 9. Olivia Higgins 10. Caitlan Johnston 11. Laishon Albert-Jones 12. Yasmin Clydsdale 13. Hannah Southwell

Interchange: 14. Nita Maynard 15. Kayla Romaniuk 16. Tiana Davison 17. Viena Tinao

Reserves: 18. Jacinta Carter 19. Tamerah Leati 20. Jayde Herdegen 21. Caitlin Moran 22. Felila Kia

Brisbane Broncos vs Cronulla Sharks

Brisbane Broncos

1. Hayley Maddick 2. Julia Robinson 3. Mele Hufanga 4. Shenae Ciesiolka 5. Ashleigh Werner 6. Gayle Broughton 7. Ali Brigginshaw 8. Annetta Nuuausala 9. Destiny Brill 10. Brianna Clark 11. Tazmin Gray 12. Romy Teitzel 13. Mariah Denman

Interchange: 14. Jada Ferguson 15. Tafito Lafaele 16. Chelsea Lenarduzzi 17. Lauren Dam

Reserves: 18. Jasmine Fogavini 19. Toni Hunt 20. Grace Griffin 21. Keisha-Leigh Coolwell

Cronulla Sharks

1. Jada Taylor 2. Georgia Ravics 3. Tiana Penitani 4. Cassie Staples 5. Kiana Takairangi 6. Emma Tonegato 7. Tayla Preston 8. Ellie Johnston 9. Quincy Dodd 10. Chloe Saunders 11. Talei Holmes 12. Vanessa Foliaki 13. Holli Wheeler

Interchange: 14. Sereana Naitokatoka 15. Harata Butler 16. Brooke Anderson 17. Tegan Dymock

Reserves: 18. Fatafehi Hanisi 19. Maddie Studdon 20. Jazmon Tupou Witchman 21. Fiona Jahnke 22. Grace-Lee Weekes

North Queensland Cowboys vs St George Illawarra Dragons

North Queensland Cowboys

1. Francesca Goldthorp 2. Vitalina Naikore 3. Jasmine Peters 4. Shellie Long 5. Krystal Blackwell 6. Tahlulah Tillett 7. Kirra Dibb 8. Tallisha Harden 9. Emma Manzelmann 10. Makenzie Weale 11. Bree Chester 12. Tiana Raftstrand-Smith 13. China Polata

Interchange:14. Jetaya Faifua 15. Sera Koroi 16. Sareka Mooka 17. Jessikah Reeves

Reserves: 18. Lily Peacock 19. Essay Banu 20. Shaylee Joseph 21. April Ngatupuna 24. Mia Middleton

St George Illawarra Dragons

1. Teagan Berry 2. Margot Vella 3. Shenai Lendill 4. Cheynoah Amone 5. Cortez Te Pau 6. Tyla Nathan-Wong 7. Raecene McGregor 8. Angelina Teakaraanga Katoa 9. Renee Targett 10. Tara McGrath-West 11. Ella Koster 12. Jamilee Bright 13. Alexis Tauaneai

Interchange: 14. Zali Hopkins 15. Kaarla Cowan 16. Roxy Murdoch 17. Macie Carlile

Reserves: 18. Madison Mulhall 19. Sophie Clancy 20. Sarah Riorden 21. Taylor Mapusua 22. Maddison Weatherall

Embed from Getty Images

Gold Coast Titans vs Wests Tigers

Gold Coast Titans

1. Evania Pelite 2. Karina Brown 3. Jaime Chapman 4. Niall Williams-Guthrie 5. Destiny Mino-Sinapati 6. Chantay Kiria-Ratu 7. Lauren Brown 8. Shannon Mato 9. Brittany Breayley-Nati 10. Jessika Elliston 11. Zara Canfield 12. Shaylee Bent 13. Georgia Hale

Interchange: 14. Sienna Lofipo 15. Stephanie Hancock 16. Rilee Jorgensen 17. Laikha Clarke

Reserves: 18. Kaitlyn Phillips 19. Sophie Buller 20. Sienna Laing 21. Dannii Perese 24. Hailee-Jay Maunsell

Wests Tigers

1. Botille Vette-Welsh 2. Jakiya Whitfeld 3. Rikeya Horne 4. Leianne Tufuga 5. Tess Staines 6. Pauline Piliae 7. Brooke Talataina 8. Imogen Gobran 9. Ebony Prior 10. Christian Pio 11. Kezie Apps 12. Eliza Siilata 13. Najvada George

Interchange: 14. Sophie Curtain 15. Bianca Bennetts 16. Jessica Kennedy 17. Salma Nour

Reserves: 18. Hope Tevaga 19. Rebecca Pollard 20. Josephine Lenaz 21. Taylor Osborne 22. Jae Patu

Sydney Roosters vs Parramatta Eels

Sydney Roosters

1. Corban Baxter 2. Brydie Parker 3. Jessica Sergis 4. Isabelle Kelly 5. Mia Wood 6. Tarryn Aiken 7. Jocelyn Kelleher 8. Millie Boyle 9. Keeley Davis 10. Mya Hill-Moana 11. Otesa Pule 12. Olivia Kernick 13. Keilee Joseph

Interchange: 14. Joeli Morris 15. Grace Hamilton 16. Pani Hopoate 17. Amelia Pasikala

Reserves: 18. Jayme Fressard 19. Teuila Fotu-Moala 20. Lexi Kiriwi 21. Lily Rogan 22. Tyler Bentley

Parramatta Eels

1. Abbi Church 2. Zali Fay 3. Lindsay Tui 4. Cassey Tohi-Hiku 5. Kimberley Hunt 6. Pihuka Berryman-Duff 7. Rachael Pearson 8. Talesha O'Neill 9. Rueben Cherrington 10. Tyla Amiatu 11. Amelia Mafi 12. Mahalia Murphy 13. Jade Fonua

Interchange: 14. Capri Paekau 15. Noaria Kapua 16. Ruby-Jean Kennard 17. Madeline Jones

Reserves: 18. Nakia Davis-Welsh 19. Kyra Simon 20. Taneka Todhunter 21. Monique Donovan 22. Shannon Muru

Embed from Getty Images