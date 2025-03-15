Two members of the Sydney Roosters NRLW 2024 Grand Final side have re-signed with the club, keeping them at Bondi for the foreseeable future.

After winning the 2024 NRLW Premiership last season, hooker Keeley Davis has extended her tenure for the next two seasons until 2026, while forward Amber Hall has re-signed until the end of the 2025 season.

An Australian Jillaroos and NSW Blues representative, Davis is a dynamic hooker and has been a key part of the Roosters spine over the past few years since arriving in 2023.

Appearing in 20 matches, she has taken her game to new heights under now-NSW Blues head coach John Strange.

On the other hand, Hall is a New Zealand Kiwis Ferns representative and can play anywhere in the forward pack but is mainly seen in either the back-row or front-row.

“Securing the talents of Keeley and Amber for the upcoming seasons is a significant boost for our Club,” said NRLW head coach John Strange.