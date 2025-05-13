The New Zealand Warriors NRLW have finalised their squad for the upcoming 2025 season after naming the last member to join the club's Top 24 roster.

One of two new sides entering the NRLW competition along with the Canterbury Bulldogs NRLW, the Warriors have announced the signing of hooker Avery-Rose Carmont.

The daughter of former Newcastle Knights centre George Carmont, Avery-Rose has been on the club's radar for some time and the 23-year-old from the Ōtāhuhu Leopards has signed a one-year deal until the end of 2025.

“Although Avery filled the last spot on the roster we had been in conversation with her and monitoring her performance since the middle of last year,” head coach Ronald Griffiths said.

“When we arrived in Auckland we had the opportunity to watch her train for Ōtāhuhu and were impressed with her work ethic.

“We invited her to attend training with the NRLW players we had in Auckland and she was happy to volunteer her time.

“Avery fitted in with the squad and looked comfortable and has been rewarded with an opportunity to represent the Warriors.”

Griffiths has also confirmed that Ivana Lautitiiti - the daughter of former Warriors icon and New Zealand international Ali Lauitiiti - has signed a development contract for next season alongside Sharnyze Pihema.

New Zealand Warriors Squad for 2025