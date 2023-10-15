The Gold Coast Titans NRLW have decided to extend the stay of Niall Williams-Guthrie for next season after playing her first season of rugby league in 2023.

The multi-code international athlete was signed on a two-year contract ahead of the 2023 season with coach Karyn Murphy agreeing to monitor her progress.

Williams-Guthrie's standout season means that Murphy had no hesitation in bringing her back for next season as she remains in the Gold Coast.

"It's hard to believe this was Niall's debut season playing rugby league,” Murphy said in a club statement.

“As expected, she has been an ultimate professional on and off the field which has made her such an integral member of our squad and great senior figure in our leadership group.

“She has also quickly become one of the highly feared defensive centres in the NRLW and I'm looking forward to her re-joining us next season in our bid to lift that trophy.”

Making the switch from Rugby 7s, Williams-Guthrie played a major role in helping guide the Gold Coast Titans NRLW to this year's Grand Final against the Newcastle Knights NRLW.

Playing every game of the season, the 35-year-old would go on to make her international debut for Samoa last weekend, captaining the side to a 26-12 victory against Fiji.

A sports veteran, she is extremely excited to return to the club next season and spoke on the love for the Gold Coast after the end of her maiden season.

“Coming to the Titans was one of the best decisions I've ever made,” the Olympic and Commonwealth Games medallist said on Instagram.

“This club, our team, management, community and loyal supporters have given me so much more than just footy and for that that, I'm truly grateful.

“I'd rather lose with this team than win with any other. Heart is sore, but we'll be back.

“I love this team and this club.”