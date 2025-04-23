The Newcastle Knights NRLW have locked up international centre Shanice Parker for the foreseeable future despite the lure of returning home to play for the New Zealand Warriors NRLW.

Previously stating that she was keen to remain in Newcastle, Parker's future has been confirmed after she agreed to a contract extension to the end of the 2028 NRLW season.

Joining the Knights in 2022 after a two-year stint with the Sydney Roosters NRLW, Parker has made 28 appearances for the club and won back-to-back premierships in 2022 and 2023.

"Shanice has been highly influential since her arrival at the Knights," coach Ben Jeffries said.

"Being an International and multi-premiership winner, she has earned the respect of her peers, staff and the broader Hunter community.

"Shanice is a great club person, who values family and culture, which is the foundations we want in our club, extending her contract was a no brainer for us.

"The Knights need good leaders to help evolve our playing group and the next generation coming through our pathway programs.

"Shanice's experience is invaluable, and we believe she will help guide the current squad and many more coming through our female programs in the future."

The long-term deal not only keeps Parker out of reach of the Warriors, one of two new expansion teams entering the NRLW, but also makes her the only Knights player signed through until 2028.

Botille Vette-Walsh, Eva McEwen, Evie Jones, Georgia Roche and Tiana Davison are all signed until 2027, while Jesse Southwell (2025) has two mutual options in her contract to remain at the club until that date.

