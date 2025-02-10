A two-time Women's State of Origin player for the NSW Sky Blues, Vanessa Foliaki, has agreed to a new contract that will see her remain at the Cronulla Sharks NRLW.

Joining the Sharks in 2023 after stints with the Sydney Roosters NRLW (2018-20) and Parramatta Eels NRLW (2022), Foliaki featured in all 11 matches for the club last season and was a key piece in them making the 2024 NRL Grand Final against the Roosters.

Playing in the second-row or off the interchange bench, she averaged 41 running metres per game and made 121 total tackles at an efficiency of 95.3 per cent.

"It means a lot. It's a club that I've grown to love over the last couple of seasons and I just couldn't see myself playing for anyone else," Foliaki said.

"I love working under Tony Herman – he's such a great coach – and the people around him as well. I really love being part of the Shire.

"It's really exciting, especially seeing the re-signing of a lot of our players. We've lost a few, but to see the majority of the girls coming back, we're definitely looking to go one better this year.

"We've lost a couple of our experienced middles, so I definitely need to step up there, lead where I can and show my experience where it's needed."

Embed from Getty Images

The new contract to Foliaki also comes after she captained Tonga at the 2024 Pacific Championships, having previously represented the Australian Jillaroos on six occasions between 2014 and 2017.

"We're delighted that Vanessa has re-signed. Her experience, professionalism and toughness are major assets for our squad," NRLW coach Tony Herman added.

"Vanessa has played at the highest levels and continues to perform at an elite standard. Above all, she's an outstanding person and a valuable mentor for our younger players."