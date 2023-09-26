The Newcastle Knights and Gold Coast Titans have confirmed their teams for the 2023 NRLW grand final.

Here is who will take to the field on Sunday at Homebush.

NRLW grand final team lists

Newcastle Knights vs Gold Coast Titans

Sunday, October 1, 3:55pm (AEST) at Accor Stadium, Homebush

Newcastle Knights

1. Tamika Upton 2. Sheridan Gallagher 3. Shanice Parker 4. Abigail Roache 5. Jasmine Strange 6. Georgia Roche 7. Jesse Southwell 8. Tayla Predebon 9. Olivia Higgins 10. Caitlan Johnston 11. Laishon Albert-Jones 12. Yasmin Clydsdale 13. Hannah Southwell

Interchange: 14. Nita Maynard 15. Tiana Davison 16. Kayla Romaniuk 17. Rima Butler

Reserves: 18. Jacinta Carter 19. Caitlin Moran 20. Felila Kia 21. Tamerah Leati 22. Jayde Herdegen

Gold Coast Titans

1. Evania Pelite 2. Karina Brown 3. Jaime Chapman 4. Niall Williams-Guthrie 5. Destiny Mino-Sinapati 6. Chantay Kiria-Ratu 7. Lauren Brown 8. Shannon Mato 9. Brittany Breayley-Nati 10. Jessika Elliston 11. Zara Canfield 12. Shaylee Bent 13. Georgia Hale

Interchange: 14. Sienna Lofipo 15. Stephanie Hancock 16. Rilee Jorgensen 17. Dannii Perese

Reserves: 18. Taliah Fuimaono 19. Kaitlyn Phillips 20. Laikha Clarke 21. Hailee-Jay Maunsell 22. Emily Bass