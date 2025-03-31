Gold Coast Titans NRLW star Evania Isa'ako (nee Pelite) will miss the entire 2025 NRLW season after announcing her pregnancy on Sunday evening.

A former Rugby Sevens gold medallist, her departure will likely see Jaime Chapman move to the fullback position as the club looks to bounce back from a disappointing season in 2024 and re-make the Grand Final.

It is understood that she is expected to return next year.

"On behalf of the club, I'd like to congratulate Vani and Thomas on the thrilling news they shared on Sunday night," coach Karyn Murphy said.

"Our core values are based on family here at the Titans and we're excited to support Vani during this exciting time of her life.

"She'll still play a big part of our 2025 campaign as a mentor for our next generation of players coming through, and she'll continue her full-time role in our Titans membership and consumer team."