One of six Newcastle Knights NRLW players farewelled at the end of last season, forward Jacinta Carter is set to ink a deal with another Sydney club.

A two-time U19s QLD Maroons representative, Carter has signed a two-year contract with the Cronulla Sharks NRLW until the end of the 2026 NRLW season and has become the latest player to leave the Newcastle Knights NRLW.

Her arrival at the Shire will boost the club's forward pack, which already includes Ellie Johnston and Caitlan Johnston - the latter is expecting a baby during the pre-season and is unlikely to feature in any matches, if any, in 2025.

"I'm looking for a new start. I'm transitioning from the junior level and I really want to start taking on a more experienced role," Carter said.

"A new start here with a different team, different place – I've never lived in Sydney before – I think can really jumpstart that.

"The Sharks have a really good bunch of girls, so I'm very excited."

Also playing in the BMD Premiership with the Wynnum Manly Seagulls, the 21-year-old has made three NRLW appearances to date and will be looking to add to her resume under Sharks coach Tony Herman.

It also adds future doubt surrounding the Knights, who have lost NRLW premiership stars Hannah Southwell and Tamika Upton (Brisbane Broncos NRLW) in recent months.

"I'm very excited to play under him. I really like Hermo. He just wants me to be a super aggressive middle, which I think I can definitely bring to the table," Carter added.

"I'm excited to be an aggressive middle and just go out there and cause carnage. That's one of the messages for now and I think it'll probably grow as the season goes on.

"My goal is just to be consistently in the team. Making that 17 each week is where I want to start. Just be really consistent throughout the year."