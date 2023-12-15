NRLW cross-code star Grace Kemp has extended her contract for next season, which will see her remain at the Canberra Raiders NRLW.

Kemp, who signed a two-year deal at the beginning of the 2023 season had a player option for the 2024hat she has since accept

“I'm so excited. I think this is something that definitely played on my mind during the season," Kemp said.

"I think as soon as I stepped into the Raiders facility it was not going to be a second thought.

"It's been an amazing support network at Raiders this season and I can't wait to get amongst it again next season."

“I do have a lot to work on and more things to learn but I've definitely got the people around me to support me with that.

"The club has made me a better person off the field as well so I'm hoping I can give back to the club as much as what they've given me this year.”

Grace Kemp scores the Raiders first ever NRLW try at GIO stadium! 💥 📺 Watch #NRLWRaidersRoosters on ch.502 or stream on Kayo: https://t.co/JFFu9aqOLQ

🔢 MATCH CENTRE https://t.co/yRJMUX3FKj pic.twitter.com/mXPZPstPkQ — Fox League (@FOXNRL) July 29, 2023

Canberra Raiders NRLW head coach Darrin Borthwick spoke on the retention of Kemp. He admitted that he's excited to see her return next season in what will be her second season of rugby league.

“I think Grace even now having a clear head about what her pathway is and committing to rugby league now and giving her full attention to that 100 percent, I'm really happy she's decided to stick with us in 2024,” Borthwick said.

“With more elite training and now knowing what the speed of the game is like, I think she'll be an even better player, especially with a lot of the skill she brought to our game.

“I know she's training really hard now, she'll be developing nicely for us and she'll be a big key factor in our team again for next year.”