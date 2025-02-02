The Cronulla Sharks NRLW have confirmed the re-signings of eight players in a massive retention spree ahead of the 2025 NRLW season.

The trio of Cassie Staples, Dominique du Toit and Nakia Davis-Welsh have agreed to new one-year deals until the end of 2025, while forward Rhiannon Byers has decided to take up the mutual option in her contract.

In announcing the news, Filomina Hanisi and Georgia Ravics both landed a two-year contract until 2026, and Grace-Lee Weekes was extended until the end of the 2027 NRLW season.

Lastly, youngster Jaydika Tafua has been upgraded to the Top 24 roster on a new deal after spending last season on the club's development list and claiming the Players' Player Award.

"It's a great result to have Cassie, Dom, Nakia, Rhiannon, Filomina, Georgia, Grace-Lee and Jaydika locked in as we build our squad for this year's competition," NRLW head coach Tony Herman said.

"While we've lost a few players from our grand final team, we're extremely confident in our group and expect to be very competitive again.

"We're active on the recruitment front and look forward to announcing more signing news soon."