The NRLW 2024 competition will enter Round 2 this weekend, and Zero Tackle has you covered with all the team lists and changes in the competition.

Back 1 - Canberra Raiders vs Newcastle Knights 2 - Gold Coast Titans vs Wests Tigers 3 - Parramatta Eels vs Cronulla Sharks 4 - Sydney Roosters vs Brisbane Broncos 5 - North Queensland Cowboys vs St George Illawarra Dragons Next Canberra Raiders vs Newcastle Knights Canberra Raiders NRLW In: Shakiah Tungai

Out: Alanna Dummett 1. Apii Nicholls

2. Madison Bartlett

3. Cheyelle Robins-Reti

4. Mackenzie Wiki

5. Shakiah Tungai

6. Zahara Temara (c)

7. Ashleigh Quinlan

8. Tommaya Kelly-Sines

9. Chante Temara

10. Sophie Holyman

11. Monalisa Soliola

12. Hollie-Mae Dodd

13. Simaima Taufa Interchange

14. Emma Barnes

15. Grace Kemp

16. Kerehitina Matua

17. Sereana Naitokatoka Reserves

18. Jaida Faleono

19. Tatiana Finau

20. Felice Quinlan

21. Georgia Willety

22. Relna Wuruki-Hosea Newcastle Knights NRLW In: Lily-Ann White

Out: Grace Kukutai 1. Tamika Upton

2. Sheridan Gallagher

3. Shanice Parker

4. Abigail Roache

6. Georgia Roche

7. Jesse Southwell

8. Tayla Predebon

9. Olivia Higgins

10. Caitlan Johnson-Grenn

11. Laishon Albert-Jones

12. Yasmin Clydsdale

13. Hannah Southwell (c) Interchange

14. Nita Maynard

15. Kayla Romaniuk

16. Rima Butler

17. Isabella Waterman Reserves

18. Jacinta Carter

19. Viena Tinao

20. Jayde Herdegen

21. Jules Kirkpatrick

