The NRLW 2024 competition will enter Round 2 this weekend, and Zero Tackle has you covered with all the team lists and changes in the competition.
Canberra Raiders vs Newcastle Knights
In: Shakiah Tungai
Out: Alanna Dummett
1. Apii Nicholls
2. Madison Bartlett
3. Cheyelle Robins-Reti
4. Mackenzie Wiki
5. Shakiah Tungai
6. Zahara Temara (c)
7. Ashleigh Quinlan
8. Tommaya Kelly-Sines
9. Chante Temara
10. Sophie Holyman
11. Monalisa Soliola
12. Hollie-Mae Dodd
13. Simaima Taufa
Interchange
14. Emma Barnes
15. Grace Kemp
16. Kerehitina Matua
17. Sereana Naitokatoka
Reserves
18. Jaida Faleono
19. Tatiana Finau
20. Felice Quinlan
21. Georgia Willety
22. Relna Wuruki-Hosea
In: Lily-Ann White
Out: Grace Kukutai
1. Tamika Upton
2. Sheridan Gallagher
3. Shanice Parker
4. Abigail Roache
5.
6. Georgia Roche
7. Jesse Southwell
8. Tayla Predebon
9. Olivia Higgins
10. Caitlan Johnson-Grenn
11. Laishon Albert-Jones
12. Yasmin Clydsdale
13. Hannah Southwell (c)
Interchange
14. Nita Maynard
15. Kayla Romaniuk
16. Rima Butler
17. Isabella Waterman
Reserves
18. Jacinta Carter
19. Viena Tinao
20. Jayde Herdegen
21. Jules Kirkpatrick
22. Simone Karpani