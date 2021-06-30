The NRL’s plans to introduced a second Brisbane side into the competition by 2023 look to be face an a number of hurdles as the league sets its attention to dealing with the current financial climate straining the competition’s revenue.

According to The Courier Mail, ARL boss Peter V’landys is continuing to weigh up the league’s options for expansion as the Redcliffe Dolphins, Brisbane Jets and Brisbane Firehawks are placed in the running for the NRL’s 17th license.

The league had originally planned to meet with the trio of NRL hopefuls this week before the latest COVID-19 outbreak across the nation brought those discussions to a halt.

Big day! Who would you want as our inaugural Captain & Coach combo?

We would be on the lookout for a ‘master coach’ 👀 https://t.co/XDINPlD100 — Brisbane Firehawks (@BrisFirehawks) May 18, 2021

The NRL is now looking to combat the latest impacts of the virus, with a majority of Round 16 fixtures set to be played behind closed doors.

With further damaging financial implications set to impact the NRL, the league could be forced to delay the inclusion of a second Brisbane club.

A decision on whether the Queensland capital would be granted a new club was set to be made in the coming months, with that decision also likely to be pushed back.

According to News Corp, there is belief that the NRL’s expansion hopes will be more suited to being confirmed for the 2024 season as the nation continues to battle against the COVID-19 virus and it’s affects on the competition.

A new broadcast deal for the league is also set to play a role in the league’s decision on expansion, with a contract with Channel Nine likely to be introduced from 2023.