Te Maire Martin has gone from a development contract at the start of this season for a chance to get back into the NRL, to a three-year deal with the New Zealand Warriors from the start of next year.

The deal will keep the utility in Auckland until at least the end of 2025.

Martin was upgraded into the Broncos' top 30 earlier this year and then thrown into the fire by coach Kevin Walters at fullback following an injury to Tesi Niu.

Impressing in the number one jersey, combined with his previous ability of playing in the halves has made Martin a highly-chased utility for next season.

It has become relatively clear there would be no room for him at the Broncos following the club's acquisition of Reece Walsh, as well as the fact Tesi Niu will also be searching for game time among a host of other young talent in the back seven.

The Warriors have signed Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad to replace Walsh, but were yet to sign another back up style player with multiple position ability to replace Chanel Harris-Tavita, who will take a break from the NRL at the end of the year.

Enter Martin.

The former Cowboy and Panther will join the Warriors pushing for a spot in the starting side - most likely in the halves given the signing of Nicoll-Klokstad - with the Warriors also signing Luke Metcalf for next year, while Shaun Johnson remains at the club.

However, it's off the bench where he could most likely gain minutes, and club CEO Cameron George said he would "be a real asset" for the Warriors.

“Te Maire’s comeback to the game has been outstanding and we’re delighted we’ve been able to bring him home to New Zealand to join the Vodafone Warriors,” George said.

“He’s another quality player who will further boost our roster for 2023.

“With his ability to play at fullback and in the halves he’s going to be a real asset for us.”

Martin has played 64 NRL matches, including the 2017 grand final for the North Queensland Cowboys, while he has also played four Tests for the Kiwis.